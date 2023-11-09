Back to top

Ashland (ASH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ashland (ASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $518 million, down 17.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $517.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -12.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ashland performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intermediates: $37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $40.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.2%.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences: $203 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $206.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Revenue- Personal Care: $146 million compared to the $150.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Specialty Additives: $144 million compared to the $150.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment sales: -$12 million compared to the -$17.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.9% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care: $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.75 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives: $8 million versus $21 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science: $48 million versus $51.76 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates: $3 million versus $11.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Ashland have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

