Jackson Financial (JXN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, down 35.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.80, compared to $4.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +60.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.57, the EPS surprise was +6.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jackson Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net investment income: $782 million versus $439.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Premium: $32 million versus $44.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $1.95 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities: $354 million compared to the $350.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Corporate and Other: -$26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$37.25 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Closed Life and Annuity Blocks: $6 million versus $12.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products: $21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.69 million.
Shares of Jackson Financial have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

