Inverse Energy and Growth: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
Wall Street put up a mixed performance in the last trading session, with Dow Jones slightly in the red. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indices logged their longest winning streaks in two years. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) gained 0.07%, (DIA - Free Report) shed 0.1% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved higher by 0.06% in the last trading session.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
(DUG - Free Report) : Volume 4.10 Times Average
This inverse energy ETF was in the spotlight as around 748,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 182,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as DUG rose 2.3% in the last session.
The move was largely the result of a decline in oil prices and had a big impact on inverse energy ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. DUG has risen 4.2% over the past month.
(VONG - Free Report) : Volume 3.25 Times Average
This large-cap growth ETF was under the microscope as nearly 2.8 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 872,000 shares and came as VONG gained 0.4% in the last trading session.
The movement can largely be blamed on the return of investors’ risk appetite on bets that the Fed rate hike cycle might be coming to an end. VONG has gained 2.3% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).