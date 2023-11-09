Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Wolverine (WWW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Wolverine World Wide (WWW - Free Report) reported revenue of $527.7 million, down 23.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $515.06 million, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wolverine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Active Group: $328.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $323.81 million.
  • Revenue- Other: $13.30 million versus $2.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -75.1% change.
  • Revenue- Lifestyle Group: $62.80 million compared to the $50.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Work Group: $123 million compared to the $138.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wolverine here>>>

Shares of Wolverine have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise