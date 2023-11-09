Back to top

HanesBrands (HBI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

HanesBrands (HBI - Free Report) reported $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of -2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HanesBrands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Innerwear: $622.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $610.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Net Sales- Activewear: $383.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $389.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $64.22 million compared to the $79.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International: $440.92 million versus $456.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change.
Shares of HanesBrands have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

