Compared to Estimates, Dillard's (DDS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dillard's (DDS - Free Report) reported $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $9.49 for the same period compares to $10.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of -2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dillard's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -6% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service Charges, Interest and Other Income: $27.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Sales: $1.48 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
Shares of Dillard's have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

