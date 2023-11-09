For the quarter ended September 2023, Krispy Kreme (
Compared to Estimates, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Krispy Kreme (DNUT - Free Report) reported revenue of $407.37 million, up 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411.68 million, representing a surprise of -1.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Krispy Kreme here>>>
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada - Hot Light Theater Shops: 229 versus 228 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total: 2,492 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,434.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - DFD Doors: 1,350 versus 1,331 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other: 29 versus 28 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Fresh Shops: 989 compared to the 957 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Hot Light Theater Shops: 122 versus 118 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International Total: 3,855 compared to the 3,797 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors: 3,393 compared to the 3,342 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. and Canada - Fresh Shops: 65 versus 68 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- U.S.and Canada: $260.18 million compared to the $273.59 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- International: $106.13 million compared to the $97.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Market Development: $41.06 million versus $42.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.5% change.
Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.