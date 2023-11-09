Astrazeneca (AZN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Astrazeneca (
AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.49 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.44 billion, representing a surprise of +0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Daliresp/Daxas- U.S. Sales: $8 million compared to the $12.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Europe: $13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.01 million. Bevespi- U.S. Sales: $8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.56 million. Crestor- U.S. Sales: $14 million compared to the $12.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. Product Sales- CVRM- Crestor: $275 million versus $260.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Total: $44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.07 million. Product Sales- CVRM- Bydureon: $35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $44.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47%. Product Sales- Oncology- Zoladex: $239 million versus $221.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change. Product Sales- Oncology- Faslodex: $64 million versus $64.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21% change. Product Sales- Oncology- Tagrisso: $1.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Product Sales- Other- Nexium: $244 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $205.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%. Product Sales- CVRM- Brilinta: $331 million compared to the $334.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Astrazeneca here>>>
Shares of Astrazeneca have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Astrazeneca (AZN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.49 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.44 billion, representing a surprise of +0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Astrazeneca performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Astrazeneca here>>>
- Daliresp/Daxas- U.S. Sales: $8 million compared to the $12.89 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Europe: $13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.01 million.
- Bevespi- U.S. Sales: $8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.56 million.
- Crestor- U.S. Sales: $14 million compared to the $12.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Product Sales- CVRM- Crestor: $275 million versus $260.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
- Product Sales- Rare Disease- Kanuma- Total: $44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.07 million.
- Product Sales- CVRM- Bydureon: $35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $44.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47%.
- Product Sales- Oncology- Zoladex: $239 million versus $221.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
- Product Sales- Oncology- Faslodex: $64 million versus $64.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21% change.
- Product Sales- Oncology- Tagrisso: $1.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
- Product Sales- Other- Nexium: $244 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $205.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%.
- Product Sales- CVRM- Brilinta: $331 million compared to the $334.57 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
Shares of Astrazeneca have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.