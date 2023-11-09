Back to top

Weibo Corporation (WB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) reported $442.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $440.17 million, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weibo Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily active users (DAUs): 260 million compared to the 259.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 605 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 601.76 million.
  • Net revenues- Value-added service: $60.13 million compared to the $56.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Advertising and marketing: $393.43 million versus $383.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Shares of Weibo Corporation have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

