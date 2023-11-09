Back to top

Fiverr (FVRR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) reported $92.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.11 million, representing a surprise of +1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fiverr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Take Rate: 31.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.8%.
  • Active buyers: 4.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.25 million.
  • Spend per buyer: $271 versus $273.01 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Fiverr have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

