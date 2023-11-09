Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q4 Earnings

Becton Dickinson (
BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) reported $5.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. EPS of $3.42 for the same period compares to $2.75 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.42, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International: $194 million compared to the $184.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International: $246 million versus $238.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States: $268 million compared to the $260.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States: $279 million versus $271.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change. Revenues- BD Medical: $2.55 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional: $826 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.7%. Revenues- BD Life Sciences: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences: $405 million compared to the $382.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical- Pharmaceutical Systems: $659 million compared to the $625.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions: $796 million versus $775.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Integrated Diagnostic Solutions: $926 million compared to the $919.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care: $355 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $346.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%. View all Key Company Metrics for Becton Dickinson here>>>
Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
