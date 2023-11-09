Back to top

Rogers Communication (RCI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Rogers Communication (RCI - Free Report) reported $3.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.3%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +20.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn: 1.1% compared to the 1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Net additions: 225 thousand compared to the 176.58 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 556 thousand compared to the 466.8 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions: 36 thousand versus 8.65 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn: 6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers: 1,278 thousand versus 1,246.86 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 263 thousand compared to the 216.93 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers: 10,332 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,112.97 thousand.
  • Cable Subscriber - Homes passed: 9,869 thousand versus 6,930.01 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Smart Home Monitoring - Net Additions: -2 thousand compared to the -3.75 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Video - Total Video Subscriber: 2,755 thousand compared to the 2,328.93 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships: 4,780 thousand versus 4,791.42 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rogers Communication here>>>

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

