Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) reported $179.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoodRx Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Consumers: 6 versus 6 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Subscribers: 930 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 933.
  • Revenue- Prescription transactions: $135.40 million versus $134.11 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions: $15.90 million versus $26.56 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise