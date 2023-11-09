Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LCUT crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, LCUT has gained 14.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider LCUT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting LCUT on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


