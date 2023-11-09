We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Signs Deal to Acquire Texas Gas Pipelines
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI - Free Report) announced that it will acquire NextEra Energy Partners’ (NEP - Free Report) natural gas pipelines in South Texas for $1.82 billion.
The Texas natural gas pipeline portfolio encompasses seven pipelines that serve as essential pathways for natural gas supply to Mexico, and various power producers and municipalities in South Texas. In total, the pipelines have a significant transport capacity, capable of delivering 4.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.
Kinder Morgan’s purchase of NEP’s Texas gas pipeline assets fits well with its plan to expand its current natural gas pipeline network. South Texas is an important area for moving and providing energy, which makes the latest acquisition a smart strategy for KMI.
The oil and gas pipeline industry has witnessed a surge in consolidation this year, primarily driven by growth in U.S. production and ongoing challenges surrounding permits for new pipelines. These factors have increased the value of existing operators in the industry.
Kinder Morgan’s acquisition of NextEra Energy Partners’ Texas natural gas pipeline portfolio, STX Midstream, serves as a clear illustration of this trend. The industry’s consolidation is primarily motivated by the necessity for efficiency and scale to address the increasing requirements for energy transportation.
Kinder Morgan intends to finance the acquisition using its available cash and short-term borrowings. The transaction is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024.
