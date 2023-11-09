Hologic (HOLX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hologic (
HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $945.3 million, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $941.4 million, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- GYN Surgical: $148 million versus $141.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $291.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $313.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.1%. Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $9.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $282.20 million compared to the $269.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year. Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $416.40 million compared to the $434.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year. Revenue- Skeletal Health: $28 million versus $25.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change. Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology & Perinatal: $115.20 million compared to the $113.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Revenue- Total Breast Health: $352.80 million compared to the $340.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.2% year over year. Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $70.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%. Service and other revenue: $188.30 million compared to the $172.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year. Product Sales: $757 million compared to the $767.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>
Shares of Hologic have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $945.3 million, down 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $941.4 million, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>
- Revenue- GYN Surgical: $148 million versus $141.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $291.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $313.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.1%.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $9.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $282.20 million compared to the $269.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $416.40 million compared to the $434.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Skeletal Health: $28 million versus $25.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology & Perinatal: $115.20 million compared to the $113.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Total Breast Health: $352.80 million compared to the $340.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $70.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.
- Service and other revenue: $188.30 million compared to the $172.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
- Product Sales: $757 million compared to the $767.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
Shares of Hologic have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.