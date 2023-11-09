Back to top

Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Mettler-Toledo (MTD - Free Report) reported $942.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.4%. EPS of $9.80 for the same period compares to $10.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $940.73 million, representing a surprise of +0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mettler-Toledo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products: $722.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $744.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
  • Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time): $219.85 million versus $200.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Net sales- Retail: $67.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $55.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.3%.
  • Net sales- Industrial: $365.91 million compared to the $386.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Laboratory: $508.82 million versus $505.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

