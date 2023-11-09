Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RB Global (RBA) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, RB Global (RBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 147.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $939.92 million, representing a surprise of +8.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RB Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Transaction Value (GTV): $3.88 billion versus $3.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service revenues: $773.80 million versus $688.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +213.7% change.
  • Revenue- Inventory Sales: $246 million compared to the $249.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.3% year over year.
Shares of RB Global have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

