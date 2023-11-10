Back to top

Cantaloupe (CTLP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cantaloupe (CTLP - Free Report) reported $62.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.23 million, representing a surprise of -2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cantaloupe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $55.14 million compared to the $55.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Equipment sales: $7.55 million compared to the $8.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Transaction fees: $37 million versus $36.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Subscription fees: $18.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.67 million.
Shares of Cantaloupe have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

