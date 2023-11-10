Back to top

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $46.79 million, up 20.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.55 million, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -44.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of total procedure rooms (end of the period): 57 versus 27 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Cases: 3,426 versus 3,419 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue per case: $13,658 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13,106.20.
  • Same-center Case growth: 4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

