Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Model N (MODN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Model N (MODN - Free Report) reported revenue of $63.97 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.17 million, representing a surprise of +2.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Model N performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription: $46.43 million compared to the $45.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $17.54 million compared to the $16.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Professional services: $6.41 million versus $6.78 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Subscription: $30.50 million versus $31.53 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Model N here>>>

Shares of Model N have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Model N, Inc. (MODN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise