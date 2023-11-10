Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Doximity (DOCS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) reported revenue of $113.61 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Doximity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of customers with at least $100,000 of revenue: 290 compared to the 299 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Other: $6.96 million compared to the $7.26 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $106.65 million versus $101.99 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Doximity have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

