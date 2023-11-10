Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) reported revenue of $95.57 million, down 24% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.91 million, representing a surprise of -13.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clean Energy Fuels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fuel Volume - RNG: 54.1 Mgal compared to the 61.93 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Service revenue: $12.33 million versus $13.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $113.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $97.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

