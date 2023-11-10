Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO - Free Report) reported $426.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $425.62 million, representing a surprise of +0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +250.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VIZIO Holding Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Smart TV Shipments: 1.1 million versus 1.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • SmartCast Active Accounts: 17.9 million versus 17.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • SmartCast Hours: 5,153 hrs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,810.63 hrs.
  • Total VIZIO Hours: 8,913 hrs versus 9,146.68 hrs estimated by three analysts on average.
  • SmartCast Average Revenue Per User (ARPU): $31.55 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.84.
  • Net revenue- Platform: $156.20 million versus $155.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change.
  • Net revenue- Device: $270 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $270.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Gross Profit- Platform+: $99.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $93.98 million.
  • Gross Profit- Device: -$3.30 million compared to the -$3.14 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for VIZIO Holding Corp. here>>>

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

