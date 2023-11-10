Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Crexendo (CXDO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) reported $13.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.3%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.71 million, representing a surprise of +9.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +500.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crexendo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Service revenue: $7.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +68.1%.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $1.67 million versus $1.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +119.2% change.
  • Revenue- Software solutions: $4.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Crexendo here>>>

Shares of Crexendo have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Crexendo Inc. (CXDO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise