Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BRC Inc. (BRCC) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $100.54 million, up 33.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.46 million, representing a surprise of -5.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BRC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Direct to Consumer: $32.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33 million.
  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Outpost: $6.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.30 million.
  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Wholesale: $61.53 million compared to the $71.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of BRC Inc. have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

