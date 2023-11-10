Back to top

P10, Inc. (PX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.94 million, up 17.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.77 million, representing a surprise of -1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how P10, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM(Fee Paying Assets Under Management) - Period Ending: $22.70 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.65 billion.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $58.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $59.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.86 million compared to the $0.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +67.1% year over year.
Shares of P10, Inc. have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

