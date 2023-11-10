Back to top

Capri Holdings (CPRI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, down 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -24.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Stores - End of Period: 1,269 versus 1,275 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Michael Kors - Total number of retail stores: 802 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 809.
  • Versace Stores - Total number of retail stores: 230 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 227.
  • Jimmy Choo - Total number of retail stores: 237 versus 240 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- The Americas: $690 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $644.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.
  • Jimmy Choo Revenue- The Americas: $38 million compared to the $45.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Jimmy Choo Revenue- EMEA: $57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Jimmy Choo Revenue- Asia: $37 million versus $45.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.
  • Versace revenue- The Americas: $96 million versus $104.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
  • Revenues- Jimmy Choo: $132 million compared to the $156.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Michael Kors: $879 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $873.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
  • Revenues- Versace: $280 million versus $317.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.
Shares of Capri Holdings have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

