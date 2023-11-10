Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (
WPM Quick Quote WPM - Free Report) reported $223.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.33 million, representing a surprise of -7.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Ounces Produced - Total Gold: 105.44 Oz compared to the 91.57 Oz average estimate based on 10 analysts. Ounces Produced - Gold - San Dimas: 10 Oz versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 10.74 Oz. Ounces Produced - Gold - Constancia: 19 Oz versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 13.56 Oz. Ounces Produced - Gold - Salobo: 69.05 Oz versus 54.42 Oz estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenues- Cobalt sales: $2.75 million compared to the $12.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. Revenues- Gold - San Dimas: $18.85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $20.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Revenues- Silver - Antamina: $18.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.1%. Revenues- Palladium sales: $5.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40%. Revenues- Gold - Salobo: $86.40 million versus $96.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.5% change. Revenues- Gold - Sudbury: $9.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Revenues- Gold - Constancia: $24.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +120.6%. Revenues- Silver sales: $70.37 million versus $106.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.8% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. here>>>
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
