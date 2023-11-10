Lions Gate Entertainment (
Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $986.37 million, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +800.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lions Gate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lions Gate here>>>
- Total Global Subscribers: 28.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 29.26 million.
- Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers: 7.42 million compared to the 7.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- LIONSGATE+ - Linear Subscribers: 1.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.77 million.
- Total Starz - Linear Subscribers: 9.21 million compared to the 9.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$190.80 million versus -$156.60 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
- Revenues- Media Networks: $416.50 million versus $406.33 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
- Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production: $393.90 million compared to the $392.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture: $395.90 million versus $350.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.7% change.
- Revenue by Type- Motion Picture- Theatrical: $28.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +370%.
- Revenue by Type- Media Networks- LIONSGATE+: $76.70 million versus $47.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +98.7% change.
- Revenue by Type- Media Networks- Starz Networks: $339.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $368.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
- Revenue by Type- Television Production- Other: $14 million versus $20.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.1% change.
Shares of Lions Gate have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.