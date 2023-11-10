Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Tapestry (TPR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of -1.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tapestry performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Coach: $1.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman: $52.60 million versus $64.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Kate Spade: $303.20 million compared to the $324.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Operating income (loss)- Coach: $371.30 million compared to the $352.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade: $26.60 million compared to the $24.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Stuart Weitzman: -$8.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$2.99 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate: -$136.10 million versus -$109.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tapestry here>>>

Shares of Tapestry have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise