Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ameren (AEE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.06 billion, down 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +3.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gas Sales - Total: 27 MDth versus 28.75 MDth estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Electric Sales - Ameren Total: 19,098 GWh versus 19,270.86 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas: $122 million versus $207.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas: $121 million compared to the $156.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total: $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total: $558 million compared to the $715.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Natural gas: $139 million compared to the $265.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.
  • Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri: $18 million versus $36.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Electric: $1.92 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.
  • External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution: $557 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $751.87 million.
  • Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total: $188 million versus $187.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Ameren Missouri: $419 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $510.08 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameren here>>>

Shares of Ameren have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ameren Corporation (AEE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise