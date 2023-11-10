We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
2 Best-Performing Putnam Mutual Funds Worth Buying Now
Putnam Mutual Funds, established in 1937, manages $163 billion worth of assets. With an expense ratio of 0.98% and approximately 60.59% of their funds being no-load, Putnam offers cost-effective options for investors. Putnam’s expertise in equity, fixed income and asset allocation, combined with its research approach, makes its mutual funds dependable and appealing to investors.
Therefore, from an investment perspective, we have chosen two Putnam mutual funds that are anticipated to safeguard your portfolio against downturns while providing attractive returns.
These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio.
Putnam Large Cap Value Fund (PEIYX - Free Report) seeks to provide capital appreciation and invests in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued. PEIYX advisors make their investment decisions based on a company's valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends.
Lauren B. DeMore has been the lead manager of PEIYX since Aug 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (3.2%), Exxon Mobil Corp (3.1%) and Walmart Inc. (2.7%) as of Jul 31, 2023.
PEIYX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 14.7% and 9.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.32% compared to the category average of 0.94%. PEIYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Putnam International Value Fund (PIGWX - Free Report) invests most of its net assets in common stocks of large and mid size companies from developed and emerging markets, which its advisors believe are currently undervalued. PIGWX advisors also invest in futures, options, warrants and swap contracts for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.
Lauren B. DeMore has been the lead manager of PIGWX since Aug 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Mitsubishi Corp (3.7%), Sanofi (3.7%) and ING Groep N.V. (3.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.
PIGWX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 12.8% and 5.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.69% compared to the category average of 1.03%. PIGWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
