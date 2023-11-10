Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) is the world’s leading steel and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Braskem (BAK - Free Report) has the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Carlisle Companies (CSL - Free Report) is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.

industrial-products multi-sector-conglomerates oil-energy