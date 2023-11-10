We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hawaiian Electric (HE) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Fall
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents in the third quarter of 2023, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, dropped 1.7% from 57 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Including special items, the company reported GAAP EPS of 37 cents per share compared with 57 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
Hawaiian Electric reported total revenues of $901.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Revenues declined 13.5% year over year from $1,042.2 million.
Segment Details
Electric Utility: Revenues in this segment totaled $794.9 million, down 16.8% year over year.
Banking: In this segment, revenues totaled $100.9 million, up 24% year over year.
Others: Revenues from other sources improved 22.8% to $5.9 million from $4.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating Statistics
Total expenses dropped 12.1% year over year to $826.8 million in the third quarter.
Total operating income fell 26.4% year over year to $75.1 million in the third quarter.
Net interest expenses amounted to $32.6 million in the quarter, up 22.6% from $26.6 million in the prior-year quarter.
Zacks Rank
Hawaiian Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
