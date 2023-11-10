Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hawaiian Electric (HE) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Fall

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) reported earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents in the third quarter of 2023, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, dropped 1.7% from 57 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Including special items, the company reported GAAP EPS of 37 cents per share compared with 57 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Hawaiian Electric reported total revenues of $901.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Revenues declined 13.5% year over year from $1,042.2 million.

Segment Details

Electric Utility: Revenues in this segment totaled $794.9 million, down 16.8% year over year.

Banking: In this segment, revenues totaled $100.9 million, up 24% year over year.

Others: Revenues from other sources improved 22.8% to $5.9 million from $4.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Statistics

Total expenses dropped 12.1% year over year to $826.8 million in the third quarter.

Total operating income fell 26.4% year over year to $75.1 million in the third quarter.

Net interest expenses amounted to $32.6 million in the quarter, up 22.6% from $26.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Zacks Rank

Hawaiian Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

