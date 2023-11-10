We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wisdom Tree (WT) October AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported the total assets under management (AUM) of $93.90 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflected a marginal increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due to the impacts of net inflows.
WT, during October, recorded inflows from the U.S. equity, commodity and currency; fixed income; cryptocurrency; and leveraged and inverse strategies of $136 million, $227 million, $316 million and $5 million, respectively.
These inflows were partially offset by outflows from international developed market equity, emerging market equity, alternatives, and leveraged and inverse of $46 million, $4 million, $7 million and $72 million, respectively.
With this, the year-to-date net inflows of the company have jumped 16.4% to $11.2 billion, reflecting its organic growth. Further, WisdomTree has generated year-to-date net inflows in six of its eight major product categories.
The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.
Nonetheless, over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have declined 2.6% against a rise of 2% recorded by the industry.
Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline.
Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $29.8 billion at the end of October 2023, declining 4.6% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported an AUM of $148.89 billion for October 2023. This reflected a 3% decline from the $153.51 billion reported as of Sep 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of October, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.5% from the September level to $26.97 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $13.64 billion dipped 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 2.7% to $11.28 billion. VCTR’s global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.2% to $14.48 billion.