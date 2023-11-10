Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wisdom Tree (WT) October AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows

Read MoreHide Full Article

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported the total assets under management (AUM) of $93.90 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflected a marginal increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due to the impacts of net inflows.

WT, during October, recorded inflows from the U.S. equity, commodity and currency; fixed income; cryptocurrency; and leveraged and inverse strategies of $136 million, $227 million, $316 million and $5 million, respectively.

These inflows were partially offset by outflows from international developed market equity, emerging market equity, alternatives, and leveraged and inverse of $46 million, $4 million, $7 million and $72 million, respectively.

With this, the year-to-date net inflows of the company have jumped 16.4% to $11.2 billion, reflecting its organic growth. Further, WisdomTree has generated year-to-date net inflows in six of its eight major product categories.

The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Nonetheless, over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have declined 2.6% against a rise of 2% recorded by the industry.

 

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

 

Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline.

Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $29.8 billion at the end of October 2023, declining 4.6% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported an AUM of $148.89 billion for October 2023. This reflected a 3% decline from the $153.51 billion reported as of Sep 30, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of October, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.5% from the September level to $26.97 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $13.64 billion dipped 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 2.7% to $11.28 billion. VCTR’s global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.2% to $14.48 billion.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - free report >>

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) - free report >>

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) - free report >>

Published in

finance