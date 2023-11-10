We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Virtus Investment's (VRTS) October AUM Dips 4.1% Sequentially
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential decline of 4.1% in its preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance for October 2023 on the back of unfavorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $155.82 billion, which reflected a fall from the Sep 30, 2023 level of $162.5 million.
The company offered services to $2.4 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance
In October, Virtus Investment’s open-end funds’ balance decreased 4.3% from the end of the previous month to $51.8 billion. Also, the closed-end funds’ balance fell 2.2% to $9.26 billion.
Further, the Institutional accounts’ balance sequentially slipped 3.8% to $57.9 billion. Retail separate accounts’ balance of $36.8 billion fell 4.8% from the prior month.
Elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt Virtus Investment’s bottom line to an extent in the near term. Yet, its integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly growing industry is likely to support its performance.
Over the past six months, shares of Virtus Investment have gained 13.4% compared with the 9% upside of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, Virtus Investment carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline.
Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $29.8 billion at the end of October 2023, declining 4.6% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported an AUM of $148.89 billion for October 2023. This reflected a 3% decline from the $153.51 billion reported as of Sep 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of October, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.5% from the September level to $26.97 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $13.64 billion dipped 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 2.7% to $11.28 billion. VCTR’s global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.2% to $14.48 billion.