Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 10, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Company ((DIS - Free Report) ) jumped 6.91% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share.
  • WestRock Company’s ((WRK - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.
  • Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. ((HBI - Free Report) ) tumbled 5.2% after the company reported hird-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.
  • Twilio Inc.’s ((TWLO - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.58 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) - free report >>

WestRock Company (WRK) - free report >>

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials computers consumer-discretionary