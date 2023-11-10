Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB - Free Report) reported revenue of $55.69 million, up 72.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.30, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacific Biosciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $28.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +73.1%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $15.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $10.99 million compared to the $10.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +83.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product- Instrument: $34.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +203.2%.
  • Revenue- Service and other: $4.13 million compared to the $3.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $51.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +87.4%.
  • Revenue- Product- Consumable: $16.87 million versus $13.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
Shares of Pacific Biosciences have returned -18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

