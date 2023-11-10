Back to top

National Vision (EYE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, National Vision (EYE - Free Report) reported revenue of $532.36 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $526.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +150.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how National Vision performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total comparable store sales growth: 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.
  • Adjusted comparable store sales growth: 4.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.
  • Adjusted comparable store sales growth - Owned & host segment - America's Best: 5.7% compared to the 2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted comparable store sales growth - Owned & host segment - Eyeglass World: -1.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Total stores (EOP): 1,402 compared to the 1,401 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & Host- Total: $430.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $424.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Net Revenue- Legacy- Total: $36.72 million versus $39.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -99.9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Corporate/Other- Total: $64.96 million versus $66.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Fred Meyer: $2.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.93 million.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Eyeglass World: $55.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.49 million.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- Military: $5.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 million.
  • Net Revenue- Owned & host segment- America?s Best: $367.53 million versus $358.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of National Vision have returned +22.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

