Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About eBay (EBAY) Q3 Earnings

eBay (EBAY - Free Report) reported $2.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion, representing a surprise of +0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how eBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total transaction take rate: 13.9% versus 14% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV): $17.99 billion versus $17.84 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross merchandise volume - International: $9.35 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.21 billion.
  • Gross merchandise volume - US: $8.64 billion compared to the $8.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Active Buyers: 132 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 131.87 million.
  • Revenues- International: $1.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenues- US: $1.26 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
Shares of eBay have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

