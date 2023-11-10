Back to top

Inogen (INGN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Inogen (INGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $83.97 million, down 20.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.97, compared to -$0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.92 million, representing a surprise of +3.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -245.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales revenue: $67.97 million compared to the $66.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25% year over year.
  • Rental revenue: $15.99 million versus $14.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Gross profit- Rental revenue: $8.50 million versus $7.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Sales revenue: $25.27 million versus $24.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Inogen have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

