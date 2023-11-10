Back to top

Viatris (VTRS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Viatris (VTRS - Free Report) reported $3.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98 billion, representing a surprise of -1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Viatris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Developed Markets: $2.41 billion versus $2.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
  • Net Sales- JANZ: $334.50 million versus $369.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands: $1.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets- Complex Generics & Biosimilars: $166.10 million compared to the $159.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other revenues: $8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.12 million.
  • Net Sales- JANZ- Brands: $185.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $208.49 million.
  • Net Sales- JANZ- Complex Generics & Biosimilars: $8 million versus $6.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- JANZ- Generics: $140.80 million versus $154.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Net Sales: $3.93 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics: $851.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $854.95 million.
Shares of Viatris have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

