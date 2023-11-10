We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of CAE (CAE) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from CAE (CAE - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $783.06 million, representing an increase of 2.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CAE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - SEU' to reach 270. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 252 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries' should come in at 7. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate' will reach 70.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network' will reach 331. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 315 in the same quarter of the previous year.
CAE shares have witnessed a change of -6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CAE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.