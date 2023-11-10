We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Franklin's (BEN) October AUM Declines 2.9% on Weaker Markets
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $1.33 trillion for October2023. This reflected a 2.9% decrease from $1.37 trillion as of Sep 30. The decline in AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and long-term net outflows.
Total month-end fixed-income assets were $468.9 billion, down 2.9% from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $410.9 billion fell 4.5% from September 2023. BEN recorded $140.8 billion in multi-asset class, down 2.9% sequentially. Alternative assets aggregated $253.8 billion, down marginally from the prior month.
Also, cash-management funds totaled $60.1 billion, which inched down 1.2% from the prior month’s level.
Despite being a diversified company, Franklin’s AUM is exposed to market fluctuations, foreign exchange translations, regulatory changes and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities, which are likely to act as near-term headwinds. Hence, any decline in investment management fees due to market fluctuations remains a key concern for BEN.
Nonetheless, Franklin seems well-poised for growth on the back of a robust foothold in the global market and revenue-diversification efforts. Also, it is growing through strategic acquisitions. These are supporting the company in improving and expanding its alternative investments and multi-asset solution platforms.
Over the past six months, shares of BEN have declined 6.2% against the industry's growth of 8.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflected a tumble of 4% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $29.8 billion at the end of October 2023, declining 4.6% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.3 billion while the rest were sub-advisory.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported AUM of $148.89 billion for October 2023. This reflected a 3% fall from $153.51 billion as of Sep 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of October, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.5% from the September level to $26.97 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $13.64 billion dipped 6.9%. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 2.7% to $11.28 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.2% to $14.48 billion.