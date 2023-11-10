We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Victory Capital (VCTR) October AUM Decreases 3% to $148.89B
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $148.89 billion for October 2023. This reflected a 3% decline from $153.51 billion reported as of Sep 30, 2023.
By asset classes, at the end of October, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.5% from the September level to $26.97 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $13.64 billion dipped 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 2.7% to $11.28 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.2% to $14.48 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $52.86 billion in Solutions, down 2.1% from September 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $23.25 billion, which tumbled 2.3% from the prior month. The Alternative Investment asset balance inched down 1% on a sequential basis to $3.19 billion.
Nonetheless, Money Market/Short Term assets rose marginally from September 2023 to $3.21 billion.
The sound positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days.
Shares of VCTR have lost 0.5% over the past six months against the industry's growth of 8.9%.
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline.
CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $29.8 billion at the end of October 2023, declining 4.6% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.33 trillion for October 2023. This reflected a 2.9% decrease from $1.37 trillion as of Sep 30. The decline in AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and long-term net outflows.
Total month-end fixed-income assets were $468.9 billion, down 2.9% from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $410.9 billion fell 4.5% from September 2023. BEN recorded $140.8 billion in multi-asset class, down 2.9% sequentially. Alternative assets aggregated $253.8 billion, down marginally from the prior month.