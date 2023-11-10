Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Victory Capital (VCTR) October AUM Decreases 3% to $148.89B

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $148.89 billion for October 2023. This reflected a 3% decline from $153.51 billion reported as of Sep 30, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of October, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM fell 4.5% from the September level to $26.97 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $13.64 billion dipped 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM decreased 2.7% to $11.28 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM was down 2.2% to $14.48 billion.

Also, Victory Capital recorded $52.86 billion in Solutions, down 2.1% from September 2023. Fixed Income AUM was $23.25 billion, which tumbled 2.3% from the prior month. The Alternative Investment asset balance inched down 1% on a sequential basis to $3.19 billion.

Nonetheless, Money Market/Short Term assets rose marginally from September 2023 to $3.21 billion.

The sound positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the coming days.

Shares of VCTR have lost 0.5% over the past six months against the industry's growth of 8.9%.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported preliminary AUM of $72.2 billion as of Oct 31, 2023, which reflects a decrease of 4% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $732 million and distributions of $154 million led to the decline.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $29.8 billion at the end of October 2023, declining 4.6% from the September-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.3 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.33 trillion for October 2023. This reflected a 2.9% decrease from $1.37 trillion as of Sep 30. The decline in AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of negative markets and long-term net outflows.

Total month-end fixed-income assets were $468.9 billion, down 2.9% from the prior month’s level. Equity assets of $410.9 billion fell 4.5% from September 2023. BEN recorded $140.8 billion in multi-asset class, down 2.9% sequentially. Alternative assets aggregated $253.8 billion, down marginally from the prior month.


