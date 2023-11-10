We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SoundHound AI (SOUN - Free Report) incurred third-quarter 2023 loss of 9 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line marked an improvement of 40% year over year.
Revenues increased 18.6% year over year to $13.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%.
The year-over-year growth can be attributed to portfolio strength that combines software engineering and generative AI. This has helped SoundHound attract new customers.
The cumulative bookings backlog grew to $341.7 million in the reported quarter, up 13% year over year.
Operating Details
In third-quarter 2023, operating expenses decreased 27.3% year over year to $27.8 million.
SoundHound AI, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
SoundHound AI, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SoundHound AI, Inc. Quote
The year-over-year fall in operating expenses was primarily attributable to lower marketing & sales expenses (down 33%), research and development expenses (down 33.8%), and general and administrative expenses (down 28.2%).
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.3 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $16.9 million.
In the third quarter of 2023, operating loss was $14.5 million, narrower than a loss of $27.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2023, cash & cash equivalents were $96.1 million compared with $115.7 million as of Sep 30, 2022.
Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, 2023, was $85 million, up from $66.4 million as of Jun 30, 2023.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2023, SoundHound expects revenues to be between $16 million and $20 million.
In addition, the company aims to report positive adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter.
