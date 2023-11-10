Back to top

SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SoundHound AI (SOUN - Free Report) incurred third-quarter 2023 loss of 9 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line marked an improvement of 40% year over year.

Revenues increased 18.6% year over year to $13.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%.

The year-over-year growth can be attributed to portfolio strength that combines software engineering and generative AI. This has helped SoundHound attract new customers.

The cumulative bookings backlog grew to $341.7 million in the reported quarter, up 13% year over year.

Operating Details

In third-quarter 2023, operating expenses decreased 27.3% year over year to $27.8 million.

The year-over-year fall in operating expenses was primarily attributable to lower marketing & sales expenses (down 33%), research and development expenses (down 33.8%), and general and administrative expenses (down 28.2%).

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.3 million was narrower than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $16.9 million.

In the third quarter of 2023, operating loss was $14.5 million, narrower than a loss of $27.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash & cash equivalents were $96.1 million compared with $115.7 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

Long-term debt, as of Sep 30, 2023, was $85 million, up from $66.4 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, SoundHound expects revenues to be between $16 million and $20 million.

In addition, the company aims to report positive adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter.

