We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MACOM (MTSI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. However, the bottom line declined 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Revenues of $150.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.7 million. The top line dropped 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
MACOM has returned 15% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry’s growth of 5.9%.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
Top Line in Detail
Telecom Market: MTSI generated revenues of $30.6 million (20.3% of the total revenues) from the market.
Data Center Market: The market generated revenues of $40.5 million (26.9% of the total revenues).
Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $79.2 million (52.7% of the total revenues) from the market.
Operating Details
In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, the non-GAAP gross margin was 60.1%, which contracted 250 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $53.14 million, which decreased 2.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 470 bps to 35.3%.
Consequently, MTSI’s non-GAAP operating margin was 24.7%, which contracted 730 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Balance Sheet
As of Sep 30, 2023, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $514.5 million, down from $587.6 million as of Jun 30, 2023.
Inventories were $136.3 million, down from $139.01 million in the previously reported quarter.
Long-term debt obligations, excluding the current portion, were $447.13 million in the reported quarter compared with $446.8 million in the previous quarter.
Guidance
For first-quarter fiscal 2024, MACOM expects revenues between $149 million and $153 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $154.32 million.
MTSI’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be within 55-59 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 58 cents.
The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 59-61%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
MACOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) , Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) and Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) . Asure Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Adobe and Arista Networks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Asure Software shares have lost 10% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 27%.
Adobe shares have gained 72.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADBE is currently projected at 13.54%.
Arista Networks shares have increased 69.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 20.40%.