MACOM (MTSI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. However, the bottom line declined 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Revenues of $150.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.7 million. The top line dropped 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

MACOM has returned 15% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry’s growth of 5.9%.

Top Line in Detail

Telecom Market: MTSI generated revenues of $30.6 million (20.3% of the total revenues) from the market.

Data Center Market: The market generated revenues of $40.5 million (26.9% of the total revenues).

Industrial & Defense Market: MACOM generated revenues of $79.2 million (52.7% of the total revenues) from the market.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, the non-GAAP gross margin was 60.1%, which contracted 250 basis points (bps) from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.

In the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $53.14 million, which decreased 2.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 470 bps to 35.3%.

Consequently, MTSI’s non-GAAP operating margin was 24.7%, which contracted 730 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $514.5 million, down from $587.6 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

Inventories were $136.3 million, down from $139.01 million in the previously reported quarter.

Long-term debt obligations, excluding the current portion, were $447.13 million in the reported quarter compared with $446.8 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, MACOM expects revenues between $149 million and $153 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $154.32 million.

MTSI’s adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be within 55-59 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 58 cents.

The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 59-61%.

