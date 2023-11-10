We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AZUL October Passenger Traffic Increases From 2022 Levels
Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) reported double-digit year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for October 2023.
In October, the Brazilian carrier’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) and available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) increased 13.7% and 8.4%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. With consolidated passenger traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 81.1% from 77.2% in October 2022.
On the domestic front, with revenue passenger kilometers (7.6%) outpacing available seat kilometers (3.1%), the load factor increased to 78.6% from 75.3% in October 2022.
Internationally, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 37.5% and 31.8%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor increased to 89.8% from 86.1% in October 2022.
Azul’s chief executive officer, John Rodgerson, stated, In October, passenger demand grew 13.7% outpacing our capacity growth as we continue to see a robust demand environment in both domestic and international markets. Recent booking trends are strong and we are very excited about the revenue potential for the upcoming months as we entered in the seasonally stronger period of the year.”
Impressive air traffic has led to a 45% year-to-date appreciation in the AZUL stock. This northward movement compares favorably with the 4.9% decline recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Ryanair Holdings(RYAAY - Free Report) , a European carrier, also reported impressive traffic numbers for October 2023, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in October was 17.1 million, implying that 9% more passengers flew than a year ago. The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) came in at 93% in October 2023. RYAAY operated more than 96,700 flights in October 2023.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Azul currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation (WAB - Free Report) and SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) . Each stock carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Wabtec has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.99% for the current year. WAB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.11%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s current-year earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of WAB have gained 11.6% year to date.
SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s current-year earnings has improved 18.4% over the past 90 days. Shares of SKYW have surged 160% year to date.
SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.57%, on average.