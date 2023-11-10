We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
UBER's Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 10 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. In third-quarter 2022, Uber reported a loss of 61 cents per share. Total revenues of $9,292 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,466.4 million. The top line jumped 11.4% year over year.
In the reported quarter, the majority (54.5%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 33% year over year to $5,071 million. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 6% year over year to $2,935 million. Freight revenues fell to $1,286 million, down 27% from the year-ago period, due to lower revenue per load and volume and the challenging freight market cycle.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter surged more than 100% to $1,092 million.
Gross bookings from Mobility improved 31% to $17,903 million. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 18% to $16,094 million. Gross bookings from Freight was $1,284 million in the third quarter, down 27% from the year-ago quarter. Total gross bookings ascended 21% to $35,281 million.
Uber exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4,448 million compared with $4,995 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $9,252 million compared with $9,255 million at the second-quarter end.
Operating cash flow came in at $966 million compared with $432 million in the year-ago quarter. The free cash flow was $905 million.
Q4 Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2023, Uber expects gross bookings of $36.5 billion-$37.5 billion. The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $1.18 billion and $1.24 billion.
UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Let’s take a look at the third-quarter performances of other companies from the same industry.
Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings (excluding 27 cents from non-recurring items) of 24 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. In the year-ago period, it reported earnings of 11 cents.
Total revenues of $1,157.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,142.3 million. The top line rose 9.8% year over year, reflecting growth in the rideshare market. Active riders increased 10% year over year in the reported quarter to 22.4 million. The figure was, however, below our estimate of 24.4 million.
Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of 64 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.61%. The bottom line reflects a year-over-year increase of 10.3%.
Revenues advanced 7% year over year to $636.3 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.04%. ETSY’s top-line growth was driven by accelerating services revenues.